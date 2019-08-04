MISSOULA — DeLynn Colvert “hit the road” July 30, 2019. DeLynn managed to violate all laws of physics, engineering, medical science, and biological science. He also broke most traffic laws in North America. Despite all his best efforts, he managed to live an active and full life, passing away peacefully at the age of 87 in his home.
DeLynn was born Oct. 10, 1931, in railroad box car in Stanley, North Dakota. As a child, the family migrated to West Palm Beach, Florida. He graduated from West Palm Beach High School and was active in sports, especially baseball. He spent a couple of years in the United States Army with 503rd Airborne Regiment earning the rank of Sergeant. He coached/played on the University of Montana baseball team in the 1950s and played semi-professional baseball in the Pioneer League and played into his 40s.
He earned the first master's of fine arts at the University of Montana. His 1958 thesis mural can still be viewed at the University of Montana Cafeteria. After college, DeLynn had a career with the U.S. Forest Service as an illustrator with the Missoula Technical Development Center. In the 1960s he fell in love with his future wife and mother of his children, Marilyn Johnson. DeLynn was a regular golfer with “The Knappers,” playing golf with life long friends at the University of Montana Golf Course for 60 years.
DeLynn was an avid cribbage player since a child. He spent his adult life and retirement years passionately playing professional cribbage. He authored the best selling book "Play Winning Cribbage." They say Sir John Sucking invented Cribbage in 1621 and DeLynn Colvert perfected the game. He was the number one ranked cribbage player for 26 consecutive years and won five national championships. He drove over 1,000,000 miles traveling to cribbage tournaments over the years. He was the president of the American Cribbage Congress for many years. DeLynn was enshrined into the Cribbage Hall of Fame.
DeLynn is survived by his wife Marilyn; sons Ian and Coard and sister Lorrie. He was preceded by father Richard Coard; mother Anna; sister Catherine and brother Harold.