Denis Andrew Migneault (Denny)

Denis Andrew Migneault (Denny) was born on January 31, 1949. He left this world to explore the next on June 5, 2023 after a brief encounter with cancer. He grew up in Shelby surrounded by family and a multitude of friends who were involved in so many infamous escapades that they could fill a book. He was an accomplished businessman taking over his parents' business, M&M Electric, in Whitefish and used his savvy and talents to expand it exponentially. He helped many young men achieve success by enrolling them in the Electrical Apprenticeship Program spurring them on to be productive workers. He was doing what he loved…working…both in his business and his personal life while at the same time making time to travel and enjoy life's pleasures. There was never a time that he wasn't working on a project from driving his '57 Chevy, as a teenager, to Mexico to have it rolled and pleated to planning and building his dream home in Mexico, drawing up the plans and building an exact model. He installed or built a fountain at almost every house he owned, completing the last one in Mexico just months before he returned to Kalispell for the summer. He was working on landscaping in his Kalispell yard just a few weeks before his passing.

He believed in hard work and dedication all the while adhering to living an adventure. He could turn the impossible into reality and there was no challenge he wouldn't tackle. He had an unparalleled zest for life.

His legacy is his family, all that he has built, and his generous spirit that touched so many. Add to that his beloved blue VW bus that provided so many joyful memories for him, his friends and his family.

His passing was emblematic of how he lived. He always finished what he started no matter the outcome. His last few weeks were a challenge to his independent nature as well as his dignity. He said he was ready and is now where he wanted to be….free.

He is survived by his significant other, Deb Bart, who worked lovingly and tirelessly by his side for the past three years, his sister, Lorraine McNamer, his three nieces, Dana Davis, Debi Thompson and Maureen Hinman and all of their children and grandchildren, his soul brother and lifelong friend, Branch (Sherry) Brady, Cousins Della Huso Hunt, Kelly Huso, and Conrad Huso, an uncle, Ramon Meek, and last but not least, his cherished children, Bridgette Migneault, Cassie Migneault, Anthony (Andrea) Migneault (TJ) and his granddaughter, Isabel Migneault.

As Deb recounted from Garth Brook's song, DANCE,”I could have missed the pain but I'd have had to miss the dance.” which relates to all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in peace.

He will have a graveside service at the Mountain View Cemetery in Shelby at 12:00 on Saturday, July 8, followed by a Celebration of Life and luncheon at the Dixie Inn at 1:00.