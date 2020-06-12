STEVENSVILLE — Denise Camp Guinard, daughter of Frank and Caroline Camp (Hamann), passed away June 7, 2020. She was born in Libby. She graduated from Libby High School in 1980. She married Tim Guinard July 16, 1983. They lived in Stevensville for 36 years.

She enjoyed bingo, crafts and spending time with family and friends, especially Pat Peck and Tim Wall (TW). She is survived by her husband Tim Guinard of Stevensville, his parents Bill and Helen Guinard of Stevensville, his sister Rose and Glenn Biessel of Superior, her mother Caroline Hamann of Libby, brother Wayne Camp of Libby, brother Joe and Carol Camp of Libby, sister Teresa and Jim Frazer of McMinnville, Oregon, Nephew Ryan Camp of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, niece Mandy Boykin of McMinnville, Oregon, Nola Frazey of Yuma, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her father Frank Camp.