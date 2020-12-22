POLSON - Dennis A. Pefley of Polson passed away at home on Dec. 17, 2020 and moved on to the next journey with our Lord and his beloved wife Doreen. Dennis was born June 11, 1945 in Billings to Rachel Drewniak and Forest Pefley. He grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School.
During a radio show call in, phone lines were crossed and he was connected to a girl, Doreen, and talked together for hours. They eventually met and knew they were soulmates. He married Doreen Noyes on March 20, 1965 and began a wonderful journey together. Dennis served in the Army and deployed to Vietnam. After service to his country and an honorable discharge, he began working for Doreen’s father Roy Noyes to learn the lineman trade and eventually became highly successful and respected throughout the lineman community.
Dennis and Doreen raised three sons Troy, Curtis, and Denny and enjoyed watching, and tried to coach, the various sports the boys participated in. He learned how to break horses and team rope and had great joy performing in local rodeos and even teaching his boys. After retirement, Dennis and Doreen enjoyed the many fruits of their labor in travel, becoming avid race fans, taking cruises, spending time at their Swan cabin, snow-birding in Arizona, meeting dozens of friends, hunting with the grandkids, and riding ATVs.
Dennis is preceded in death by his beloved wife Doreen and youngest son Denny. After Doreen’s death, Dennis found a wonderful companion in Karen Schmaus. She shared the same desire for adventure and travel. For the past 10 years, they together enjoyed the travel, cruises, snow-birding, making friends, and spending time at the cabin.
Dennis is survived by his two sons, Curtis and Troy, and several grandkids, Wyatt, Morgan, Brooke, Jenna, Denny, and Isabelle.
There will not be a service at this time. Donations can be made to the Pefley Scholarship Fund in Hot Springs by contacting Glenda Woods at the Sportspage in Polson. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.