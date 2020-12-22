POLSON - Dennis A. Pefley of Polson passed away at home on Dec. 17, 2020 and moved on to the next journey with our Lord and his beloved wife Doreen. Dennis was born June 11, 1945 in Billings to Rachel Drewniak and Forest Pefley. He grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School.

During a radio show call in, phone lines were crossed and he was connected to a girl, Doreen, and talked together for hours. They eventually met and knew they were soulmates. He married Doreen Noyes on March 20, 1965 and began a wonderful journey together. Dennis served in the Army and deployed to Vietnam. After service to his country and an honorable discharge, he began working for Doreen’s father Roy Noyes to learn the lineman trade and eventually became highly successful and respected throughout the lineman community.

Dennis and Doreen raised three sons Troy, Curtis, and Denny and enjoyed watching, and tried to coach, the various sports the boys participated in. He learned how to break horses and team rope and had great joy performing in local rodeos and even teaching his boys. After retirement, Dennis and Doreen enjoyed the many fruits of their labor in travel, becoming avid race fans, taking cruises, spending time at their Swan cabin, snow-birding in Arizona, meeting dozens of friends, hunting with the grandkids, and riding ATVs.