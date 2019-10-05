MISSOULA — Born Aug. 31, 1946, in Colville, Washington, died Oct. 1, 2019, in Missoula from complications of lung cancer. He grew up in Helena and was a drywall finisher most of his life. He moved to Missoula in the mid 1960s. His real love was fishing.
You have free articles remaining.
He's survived by daughters Katie in Fairbanks, Alaska, Colleen in Townsend and Karrie in Salem, Oregon; older brother Ed in Helena; sisters Lila Byers of Great Falls, Nita Ibara of Townsend; brothers Steve of Helena and Neil in Vancouver, Washington; sisters Joann — deceased, and Dina of Portland, Oregon.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis DeVaney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.