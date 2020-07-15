POLSON — Montana resident Dennis C. Watson, 76, died July 11, 2020, in Polson.
Due to the nature of the time, Dennis will have a service for local immediate family members followed by a memorial service in Kansas as travel restrictions lighten.
Dennis was born October 11, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas, to Charles (Chuck) Watson and Chelsea Gardner. He and his siblings Bertie, Gary, and Alan were reared in the glorious plains of Kansas.
As a young man and during the Vietnam war he enlisted as part of the Army Reserve where he spent 6 years, attempting to perfect his sharp shooting skills. In his career, he was a talented salesperson, selling everything from real estate to siding and windows. His gift of gab and charisma enabled him to have many deep and complicated relationships. He lived in many places across much of the West: Amarillo, Wichita, Missoula, St. Ignatius, Hermosillo and Bahia de Kino (via Winnebago), and many other stops along the way. Dennis was an avid reader and continued reading vigorously into his old age.
In his late years, he spent time in a care facility developing new forms of friendship and subscribing to the hallway drama often created by the collective imagination of the population. He and his brother spent ample time reflecting on the past, arguing over the facts (we’re still unclear on whose white boots were thrown from the ‘55 Buick).
Dennis is preceded in death by his Parents, Gary Watson (brother), Erik Watson (Son), Dora Watson (wife), Bertie (sister).
Dennis is survived by his abundant family - daughter Tammy & Ty Wiens, daughter Kendra & Mark Stambaugh, daughter Sarah & Gene Belflower, son Jorge & Laura Watson, son Kit Watson & Kenzie Culp, son Sam Watson, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In the words of Dennis Watson - “Adios MF.”
Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 3051 Valle De Oro, TX 79010.
