ABERDEEN, South Dakota — Dennis Claude Kraft, 81, of Aberdeen, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. His wishes were to be cremated. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 409 3rd Avenue SE, Aberdeen, with Father Mark Lichter, Celebrant. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Aberdeen at a later date. Schriver's Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, January 31, at the mortuary, with a liturgical wake service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday. Family and friends may sign Dennis' online guestbook and also view his service via the live stream service link at schriversmemorial.com .

Dennis "Denny" Claude Kraft was born in Pierre, South Dakota on March 24, 1938, to Elias "Al" and Besse (Niesen) Kraft. He was raised in Aberdeen, South Dakota and attended school at Sacred Heart Parochial School, graduating from Aberdeen Central High School in 1956. Dennis attended Northern State Teachers College where he played football, earned a degree in education, and met Ruth Ritter. Dennis and Ruth were married Aug. 8, 1959. They taught in Lemmon, South Dakota, Hosmer, South Dakota and Ipswich, South Dakota before making their home in Aberdeen, where they raised four children. Dennis earned his Master's Degree at Northern State College and his Doctorate of Education at the University of Wyoming. The family moved to Missoula in 1982. Dennis enjoyed a rewarding career in education where his motto was, "Will it meet the needs of the students?" He was named as an Outstanding Administrator in both South Dakota and Montana and was also recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus at Northern State University in 2004. He retired in 1997 after serving as superintendent of schools in Aberdeen, Missoula and River Falls, Wisconsin.