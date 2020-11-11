MISSOULA — On Oct. 23, 2020, Dennis George Zachariasen passed away unexpectedly at his home in Missoula. He was 68 years old.

Dennis (Zach) is survived by his wife Debbie; his mother Marian Zachariasen; his stepson Michael; two brothers Allan Zachariasen (Judy) and Stanley J. Zachariasen also three sisters Patty Johnson (Patrick), Sandy Jackson (Jim), and Susie Zachariasen (Monte). Dennis had many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was born on Feb. 16, 1952, in Missoula and attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School. He graduated from Sentinel High School in 1970. Dennis was very active in high school and had many friends including the “Brew Crew” who were his second family and continued to always be there for each other, even now.

In his early 30s he decided to move to the Seattle area and work in construction building homes and eventually large buildings in the area. He and Debbie loved going to rummage sales, garage sales and antiquing to find the perfect treasures. Later in his 50s he went to work for the Boeing Company and retiring just four short years ago, he moved back to Missoula to fulfill his wish of retiring in his hometown.

Dennis loved taking care of his wife, his mom, his new home and of course his favorite four legged pal, Dino. He will be deeply missed by all.

Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring/summer of 2021.