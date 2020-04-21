STEVENSVILLE — Dennis Lee Parks, 73, of Stevensville, died at his home Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by family. He finally went home after a long battle with heart problems. Dennis was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Xenia, Ohio, to Millard and Dorothy (Dillard) Parks. He enlisted in the military at an early age to serve in Vietnam. For eight years he served in the Army and another 10 years in the National Guard. During this part of his life he met Gladys L. Kellough and they were later married April 10, 1970. They were married 50 years.
Dennis is preceded in death by both his parents and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Parks; his three sons, Dennis Parks II, Eric Parks (Ala) and Jacob Parks; his daughter, Nena Parks; seven grandchildren; one brother and four sisters. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.