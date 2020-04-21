STEVENSVILLE — Dennis Lee Parks, 73, of Stevensville, died at his home Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by family. He finally went home after a long battle with heart problems. Dennis was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Xenia, Ohio, to Millard and Dorothy (Dillard) Parks. He enlisted in the military at an early age to serve in Vietnam. For eight years he served in the Army and another 10 years in the National Guard. During this part of his life he met Gladys L. Kellough and they were later married April 10, 1970. They were married 50 years.