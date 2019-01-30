SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Dennis L. Tipps, age 79, passed away Jan. 18, 2019, at home with his beloved wife Patti and son Denny II at his side. He was born Aug. 19, 1939, in San Fernando, California, to B.L and Louise Tipps.
Dennis attended High School in San Ferando, California, where he played football and track. He went on to college at Pierce College in California where he played football. He had a short career with the Dallas Cowboys. He then started a career with the Los Angeles Police Department. He was appointed Oct. 24, 1960. He had an amazing career on the department, being one of the first members of LAPD SWAT. While on the department he coached and played for the Los Angeles Centurions football team. He retired from LAPD on Jan. 1, 1981.
He moved his family to Stevensville for his boys to have a better life. He became chief of police in Stevensville in 1981 and stepped down in 1983. He opened Tipps On Guns and continued that until 2015. He was an amazing gunsmith where he did normal gunsmithing and even built guns for movies and TV shows. He started coaching track and football in 1983 and coached until 2001. He loved coaching and working with kids.
Dennis was a devoted husband to his wife Patti for 45 amazing years. Dennis had three sons, Greg, Shawn and Denny II.
Dennis enters into Heaven to be with his mom and dad and his son Shawn. He is survived by his beloved wife Patti; son Greg and his wife Nadine, their kids; Kyla and her husband Tyson, their daughter Elena, Rachael, Monty and Mason; son Denny II and his wife Kayla, their kids Dylan, Jadon and Dane; mother-in-law Patricia Dunham, sister-in-law Debbie Hamel and her husband Bob, Coke Kelly and her kids, Patti Jo and her husband Jimmy and their kids; Debbie Jo and her husband Mike and their kids; Joey Kelly and Jason Kelly and their families.
Funeral services will be held at the Methodist Church in Stevensville on Feb. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. Burial will Follow at Riverside Cemetery. A Luncheon will follow back at the Methodist Church after.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhomes.com.