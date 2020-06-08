Dennis Leon Mangold

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KALISPELL — Dennis (“Denny”) Leon Mangold peacefully passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Kalispell.

Denny was born in Choteau on July 7, 1953, to Leon and LaVerne (Takala) Mangold. His childhood was spent in Great Falls, where he attended CM Russell High School and played basketball. He loved fishing, hiking, raising labradors and hunting. He spent much of his early years at the family farm near Fairfield and the cabin in Sun River Canyon. He loved to share stories about the massive bull elk he shot (just shy of entry into Boone and Crockett) and the countless rainbow and brown trout that he caught. He even managed to summit Castle Reef Mountain, quite a feat.

After graduating high school, Denny married Debbie Eccleston in 1976 and had a daughter, Brooke, and son, Shane, who were the apples of his eyes. They spent many years in the Flathead Valley, sharing the love of the outdoors and taking rides through Glacier National Park. Denny worked at the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company for 28 years before it closed, after which he furthered his education by attending classes at Flathead Valley Community College. Denny retired in 2015 to fill his days with life and laughter.