MISSOULA — Dennis Leroy Kinney, 66, passed away on April 30, 2020 of natural causes. Born Nov. 6, 1953 in Missoula to his parents Robert and Barbara Kinney. Dennis was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener, which he canned most of. He loved spending time with his family and friends at the Ibey cabin, along with friends at his favorite camping spots up Gold Creek. Dennis always had a Hamms beer close or in his hand! He was a meat cutter for 36 years at John R. Dailys.
Preceded in death: mother, Barbara (Melvin) Risland, father Robert Kinney, niece/nephew Monty & Jodie Mickens.
Survivors: Deborah Campbell Kinney (wife), daughter Alisha (Antonio) Avalos, three grandchildren Ethayn, Tony and Bryan, stepsons Greg and Clint Kinney, sisters Darlene Haaglund, Vicki Nelson, Lalani (Eric) Ibey, niece Jennie (Jr) Mcnair, Cheryl Covey, nephews Brandon Hartwell, (Lindsay) Hartwell, Trevor Rebish, Andy Covey, numerous cousins including Jimmy Kinney & Danny Risland and several great nieces & nephews and a great great granddaughter.
Celebration of life will be held at 1712 S. 14th W. in Missoula on June 20 at 2 p.m.
