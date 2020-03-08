MISSOULA — Dennis R. Galland, beloved brother, father and grandfather passed away of natural causes on Feb. 27, 2020. Dennis, the oldest of three children born March 27, 1943 to Karl and Gladys Galland in Seattle, Washington.

He attended Missoula County High School from 1957 to 1962. He married Wanda Virts in 1963 and they had two sons, Gary and Charles. They divorced in 1981 but remained close friends. Dennis worked for White Pine Sash for over 30 years. After the mill closed he went back to school where he earned a degree in accounting. Oddly enough he didn't pursue a career in accounting, instead he became a school bus driver for Hellgate Transportation where he worked for 22 years until his passing.

Dennis was an avid softball player and bowler. He enjoyed camping and hiking and he loved roller skating. He loved the Lady Griz and rarely missed a home game. For more than 30 years he gave each player, coach and athletic trainer on the team a single rose at their last home game.

He was preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Galland and brother Bryce Galland. He is also survived by both sons, Gary and Charles and two daughter-in-laws Tana and Denise. Three grandchildren, Levi, Dalton and Truman, along with a nephew, Corey and two great-nephews, Quincy and C.J.