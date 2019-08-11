MISSOULA — March 16, 1946 – Aug. 3, 2019
At 73 years, Dennis went to the Lord on Aug. 3, 2019. Dennis passed away at St. Patrick Hospital after a long struggle with cancer.
Denny was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Sheldon and Mildred Heth. In his teens he journeyed to Colorado then Montana for the last 45 years. Denny was a skilled construction, carpentry and general maintenance perfectionist.
Denny married Linda Marlenee, Feb. 12, 2000. Side-by-side, hand-in-hand, they traveled the pathway of life, making forever memories hunting, horseback riding, four wheeling and practical shooting.
Denny was an advocate of firearm freedom. It was his passion to collect and become knowledgeable of firearms. He supported the rights of our citizenship, rights to carry and defend and created many friendships.
Survivors include his wife Linda; son Ty Heth of the Bitterroot; daughter Kristine Newell of Pennsylvania; sister Debra Wright of Prescott, Arizona; brother Donny Heth of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Jake Heth and Katelyn Ingraham and three great-grandchildren. Also many cousins of Wyoming, Colorado and Texas survive.
All will miss Denny dearly.
As per Denny's wish, no services will be held.
Garden City Crematory is handling arrangements.