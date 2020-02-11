SUPERIOR — Dennis Ray Kurpius 67, of Superior passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in an accident at his residence.

Dennis was born on May 22, 1952, to Verna and Stanley Kurpius in Ada, Minnesota. Dennis’s family later moved to Babbitt, Minnesota, where he grew up and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1970. On July 26, 1975, he married his wife of 29 years, Sandra Novak.

In 1977, while on a motorcycle trip with friends, he wandered into Superior where he would end up making a home with his family for the next 42 years.

He worked as a millwright and later a supervisory millwright, traveling across the world installing and rebuilding gas and steam turbines. He took great pride in his crew of whom he considered an extended family.

For the past year, Dennis enjoyed the retired life where he was able to spend many of his hours happily working in the shop of his dreams restoring antique cars, gas pumps, oil pumps, and soda coolers. When he wasn’t working in his shop, he was likely pulling his boat around looking for the next great fishing hole or going to antique car shows with his trusted dog Molly and other family and friends.