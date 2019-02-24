ALBERTON — Dennis Ray Morgan, born July 21, 1945, in Helena, passed away Feb. 18, 2019, of complications from diabetes. At the young age of 17, he left to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. Dennis was stationed in San Francisco, California, where he met the love of his life, Patricia L. Devlin. They were married in 1971 when he brought her back to his beloved Montana. Dennis and Patricia enjoyed 48 years together and were inseparable. Dennis worked at White Pine & Sash until his health became an issue. He earned an automotive degree at U of M Northern. He loved hotrods, racing, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane and father Robert. He is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters, Holly and Casey (Jason); son, Malcom (Briana); foster son, Scott; grandchildren, Lexy, Deveyn, James, Nathan, Mason, Adelaide and David; brother, Butchie; and sister, Sheri. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his guardian angel, his little dog Griz.
Holding true to the family value and morals, Dennis was a true gentleman. He will be tremendously missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life is planned for this summer. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.