MISSOULA - Dennis Rippley, 83, of Missoula passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 with his wife June by his side. He was born June 23, 1937 to Norman and Elizabeth Rippley in North Dakota. On Sept. 14, 1958, he married June Dronen. Dennis and June moved to Missoula in 1960, where Dennis was hired at the Bonner Lumber Mill two weeks later and worked 39 years before his retirement.

Dennis enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives, especially his grandchildren, and was always good for a story. In his younger years he also enjoyed hunting, and in his retirement years he enjoyed working in the yard and relaxing in his recliner watching westerns. Dennis appreciated everything he had and thanked God every night for all His blessings.

Dennis will remain in the hearts of his family: June (his wife of 62 years), Lynn (Rick) Massett, Lorie (David) Bond, Troy Rippley, and Tori (Pete) Schilke; grandchildren, Thoneta Bond, Ben Rippley, Kaycee Bond, Kinsey Schilke, Lucas Rippley and Tristan Schilke, along with his brothers and sister, and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Elizabeth Rippley, brother Stanley and sister Nancy.

No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.