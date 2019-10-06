MISSOULA — After living with cancer for almost seven years, Dennis Ryan crossed his finish line on the first day of autumn in 2019. Precious memories of Dennis will be treasured by his two splendid sons, spouse, sisters and brother, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and more friends and acquaintances than he could ever imagine. The family wishes to thank his Partners in Home Care Hospice caregivers and Montana Cancer Center for the extraordinary care they provided during his journey. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St., Missoula.
