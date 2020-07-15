× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KALISPELL — A celebration of life for Dennis Swensgard of Kalispell (March 27, 1944) who passed away in Spokane Washington on March 16, 2020 will be held on July 23, 2020 at the Canvas Church in Kalispell at 11 a.m. A light luncheon and time for sharing memories of Dennis will follow at the Church.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020, at the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Benton at 2 p.m.

The family realizes these have been extraordinary and difficult times for everyone. We thank you for your prayers, kind words and understanding while we worked out the details of saying our final goodbyes to Dennis.

He is forever in our hearts.

Canvas Church

225 Summit Ridge Drive

Kalispell, Montana 59901

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Swensgard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.