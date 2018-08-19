MISSOULA — January 19, 1926 – July 11, 2018
Died peacefully on, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Age 92. Devoted husband of the late Jean (nee Brevik). Proud father of Hon. Beth E. (Jeff) Hanan, Daniel (Darcy) Ermatinger, Fr. Roderick Ermatinger, Timothy (Alma) Ermatinger, and Fr. Cliff Ermatinger. Loving grandfather of Claire (Dan) Koenig, Kyle, Katy, Lochlin, Colin, and Nathan. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Dennis proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1945 in South America. While he and Jean raised their family in Chicago both were active members of St. Ignatius Parish. He was active in the Knights of Columbus in Missoula. Bill coached many sports teams and enjoyed playing in local softball leagues. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fly-fishing and hunting in Wisconsin and Montana. Bill was a lifelong student of the humanities and freely shared a deep appreciation for his Scottish heritage and its culture.
Rite of Committal will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Friday, August 24 at 2 p.m. A reception celebrating Bill’s life will follow at the Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties office at 1020 South Ave. from 3 p.m.–6 p.m.