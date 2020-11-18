MISSOULA - Dennis Wayne Nygaard, 78, of Missoula, died Thursday Nov. 12, 2020 in his home, from an extended illness. Per his request, no services will be held at this time; a celebration of his life will be planned for 2021.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Alberta, Missoula; son Michael C Nygaard (Tascha Henderson) Florence; daughter Michele Nygaard, Rapid City, South Dakota; Step Daughter Lisa Gappa (John) Lake Wylie, South Carolina; Grandsons Jake Nygaard and Erik Nygaard (Isabel) Missoula, step grandson Joey Gappa, Crystal Lake, Illinois; brothers Duane Nygaard (Rosa) Missoula, Dale Nygaard (Marilyn) Sioux Falls, South Dakota, sister Darlene Williamson (David) Viborg, South Dakota and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Laura (Hansen) Nygaard and stepson Brian Gross.

He loved Budweiser and the Denver Broncos, farewell "Bronco Denny".

