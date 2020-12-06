SUPERIOR - Denzil Lee Scribner, 73 passed away on Nov. 30, 2020 in Superior.

Denzil was born May 25, 1947 in Spokane, Washington to Gladys Mae and JD Thornton Scribner. During his youth he loved spending time hunting in Eastern Montana or with his family in Sandpoint, Idaho. He has always had a love for the outdoors and hunting. Denzil acquired the nickname “Scrub” early on. He attended Sacajawea Middle School and Joel E. Ferris High School.

After high school Scrub went to work as a roofer and then in 1982 he joined Local 82 as an Insulator and Asbestos Worker. He met some of his lifelong friends through this union.

In 1969 he married the love of his life Shirley Ann Staebell. Together they had two children, Tara Lee and JD Thornton. In 1980 the family left Spokane and moved to St. Regis to live the small town dream.