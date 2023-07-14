Devin Lewis Roy

Indianapolis, Indiana – Devin Lewis Roy, 52, passed away on April 25, 2023, at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Born September 9, 1970, in Hot Springs, Montana, to Duane and Bernadette (LaPointe) Roy, Devin grew up in Lolo, Montana. He was adventurous. He kept his mom, and two adoring Aunts, Gilly and Murphy on their toes. There were many trips to the ER with his younger sister, Melanie, and cousin Rachel in tow. Devin would often state he had a “perfectly good day planned” and couldn't understand how the family's plans could get in his way. Devin loved many things from his youth, his cat Harry; many days spent with his partner in adventurous mischief, Steve; riding with Grandma Roy in her fast '69 Cougar and restoring his '54 Ford. There wasn't a vehicle or aircraft that Devin could not tell you what make, model and year it was.

After graduating from Big Sky in 1988, Devin joined the United States Army and became a tactical transport helicopter repairman and found his passion that carried him through his life. While working at Sky Harbor Air Service, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Devin completed his studies at Cheyenne Aero Tech in 1994 and on June 17, 1994, Devin married Dana Dammel in Estes Park, Colorado. Devin and Dana moved back to Lolo where Devin began working for Neptune Aviation Services and they welcomed their son Kaleb, in December 1994.

Devin was his true self at Neptune. He loved working and flying on the “fire bombers.” His love for Neptune and those he worked with for over 20 years always stayed with him. When asked about his final wishes, Devin responded with “do you think they'd drop me (ashes) from a bomber?”

On August 10, 2002, Devin married Rosalie (Nelson) Roy in Lolo, Montana. Together, they welcomed their daughter, Savano in September 2003, and their son Owen in July 2012.

Devin's greatest joy with his three kids was time spent outdoors, fishing at papa's pond, Crystal Park, camping, or floating the river. Devin was a proud father.

In 2017, Devin began contracting services which took him to Tunisia. In 2018, Devin, Rosalie, Savano and Owen moved to Indiana. Devin continued contract work and eventually worked for AAR 2019-2020. In September 2020, Devin took another job with Axxeum, and went back to Afghanistan. Devin became sick and in November they flew him to Dubai where he received lifesaving care at the Canadian Specialist Hospital. Devin began his fight. As he was going through treatment, in true form, Devin discussed going back to work. It is who Devin was. He worked hard his entire life without complaint of being tired or being in pain.

Devin flew home in December 2020 and spent the first week at the hospital with complications from the flight. It is at the hospital he met his oncologist, Dr. Jalal, the perfect doctor for him. The family is grateful for her compassion, honesty, and willingness to try treatments that would give Devin as much time with his family. He was able to watch Savano graduate from high school, taught her to drive, and move her as she began her first year at IU Bloomington. He was a proud Hoosier dad. Devin was able to go fishing with Owen, teach him how to ride a bike without training wheels. They shared a love of history and were able to go on a trip with grandma to Gettysburg. Devin was able to spend time with Kaleb in 2022. This time was special as Devin was able to have great conversations with him and to learn about his job. Devin admired Kaleb for his accomplishments, and ability to be patient and teach others. He was able to spend time with his sister Melanie which is something for which he was grateful. Devin had no one more supportive than his mom, Bernadette. He felt blessed for all her trips to see him. While Devin would get irritated at her ability to get lost while traveling by GPS, he felt so happy for the time they had together, the stories and memories. Devin knew he was loved as he spent his last week with Kaleb, Savano, Owen, his mom, Rosalie, and Steve by his side.

Devin is survived by his wife Rosalie; and his children Kaleb, Savano, and Owen. Also surviving him is his mom, Bernadette Roy, sibling Melanie (Scott) Wagner, paternal grandmother Frances Roy, his maternal aunts Elaine LaPointe-Vetter (Willie), Nora Lynn Morris, Therese' (Joe) Baldwin, Peter, and Michael (Gayle) LaPointe. Also surviving him are his cousins that he adored: Rachel (Johnny) Flores and their kids Johnathan, Jesenia, and Jada; Bridget Vetter, Erin Vetter; his paternal aunts and uncles Kathy (Ken) Zoss, Jeanne Ranken, Greg Roy, Daren Roy, cousins Shelly Burgess and Karmen Busch; sister-in-law Lisa (Jeff) Evans and their kids.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Duane Roy, maternal grandparents Francis LaPointe and Mary LaPointe Lappé, paternal grandfather Lewis Roy.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, MT, on July 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow. Interment will take place at the Plains Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.

The family extends our deepest appreciation to the doctors, nurses, palliative care team and the greeters at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center.