MISSOULA — Duane C. “Dewey” Nygaard, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 19, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. His passion for life, friendly manner and caring spirit will always be remembered.
Dewey was born Nov. 19, 1944, on the family farm in Turner County, South Dakota, to Chris and Laura Nygaard. He graduated from Hurley High School in 1963, where he played and developed his love for football and baseball.
Dewey started working as a meat cutter after high school, then ventured to working in the oil fields in Wyoming and Texas and finally settled on construction, operating heavy equipment in 1977. He traveled across the Pacific Northwest operating different types of equipment and running crews on constructions jobs over the years. Dewey worked his way to being a business agent for the Operating Engineers, IUOE Local 400, before retiring in 2009.
In July of 1977, Dewey married Rosa Cutaia in Boise, Idaho, and they moved to Missoula to begin their new lives. Together they made it work, lovingly, for 43 years with their cherished dogs and cats.
Dewey had a passion for life and was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting, golfing and fishing. Choosing between them was often difficult but he always managed to squeeze them all in living in Montana. He made many lasting friendships through all of his sporting and working activities. He loved the hunting camps in Montana, the golfing trips to Arizona and the Alaska fishing trips. He was a loyal and active member of the Eagles Lodge #32. Dewey kept his love for football and baseball, cheering on the Seahawks, and becoming a committed Grizzly football fan always helping with the Eagles tailgates and tracking the local baseball teams throughout their season.
Dewey had a way of getting people to gather for events and kept them laughing and talking along with cooking up a great meal. His good-natured kidding and storytelling was always expected. He was proud of being a full-blooded Dane, always determined and ready to enjoy life. Dewey had a reverence for God and seemed to know just when to reach out with a helping hand to those around him.
Dewey is survived by his wife Rosa and faithful dog Rocky, of Missoula, brother Dale (Marilyn) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, sister Darlene Williamson (David) Viborg, of South Dakota, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A late blessing came to Dewey when his children and their families recently made contact with him; Chris Halverson (Sara), of South Dakota, Jody Driscoll (Nick), of South Dakota, and Jamie Halverson (Erin), of South Dakota.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dennis Nygaard and nephew Brian Gross.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity. A special thanks to the staffs at Community Cancer Care & Prevention and Hospice of Missoula.
Due to the restrictions placed by COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. MST with a celebration of life later in the summer. Family and friends are invited to watch the service at gardencityfh.com/memorials/dewey-nygaard/4471401/index.php. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.