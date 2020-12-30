MISSOULA — Duane C. “Dewey” Nygaard, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 19, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. His passion for life, friendly manner and caring spirit will always be remembered.

Dewey was born Nov. 19, 1944, on the family farm in Turner County, South Dakota, to Chris and Laura Nygaard. He graduated from Hurley High School in 1963, where he played and developed his love for football and baseball.

Dewey started working as a meat cutter after high school, then ventured to working in the oil fields in Wyoming and Texas and finally settled on construction, operating heavy equipment in 1977. He traveled across the Pacific Northwest operating different types of equipment and running crews on constructions jobs over the years. Dewey worked his way to being a business agent for the Operating Engineers, IUOE Local 400, before retiring in 2009.

In July of 1977, Dewey married Rosa Cutaia in Boise, Idaho, and they moved to Missoula to begin their new lives. Together they made it work, lovingly, for 43 years with their cherished dogs and cats.