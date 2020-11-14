MISSOULA — Diana Mae Harris, 73, of Missoula, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 10, 2020.

Diana was born in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Florence and Jack Jessen and oldest sibling to Judy Renshaw, Susan Turner, Linda Sondag, Marilyn Wackerhagen, and Jack Jessen Jr.

Diana married Stephen Harris in December of 1967. They moved to Missoula when their children were young to raise their family in Montana. She was the center of a warm, loving home, proudly devoting her life to being an amazing wife and mother to her husband and children, Stephanie and Justin. She was also an incredibly talented and professional artist with a degree in fine arts from the University of Montana. She took an avid interest in many different mediums and was a lover of all things created on canvas. Diana also enjoyed jewelry making hobbies and collecting unique porcelain sculptures.

Diana is survived by her husband, two children, three grandchildren, and four siblings.

Cremation has taken place at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A private celebration of life has been planned for the immediate family and loved ones. Her vivacious spirit, sense of humor, and warm creative energy will live on in her family. Her presence will always be felt and her impact on others will be deeply missed.