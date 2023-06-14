Diane Barrick

Diane Barrick passed away on April 19, 2023. Diane fought with determination and grace. She is now at rest. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Garden City Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Missoula City Cemetery.

Born on May 19, 1949 in Detroit to Bryce and Dorothy Colwell, Diane attended Paxson Elementary School and graduated from Hellgate High School. She went on to attend Whitman College. Diane moved to Bellevue, WA and raised three boys with love. When her children were older, she built a career which culminated in being a registrar at a local high school. Diane moved back to Spokane in 2016.

Diane's legacy will be devotion to family, friends, and faith. Throughout her life she developed and nurtured many friendships. She spent time and took care to keep these connections alive and vibrant. Diane loved to spend time with family, cook, play violin, bells, and art projects. Diane spent many hours gardening and was especially skilled at growing tomatoes. She also loved to travel and spend time at Lindbergh Lake. After moving to Spokane, Diane treasured the time she spent with her two sisters Joan and Carol.

Diane is survived by her three children Chris, Michael, and Stephen, grandchildren Adam and Wesley. She is also survived by brother Bryan Colwell, sisters Joan Hartung, and Carol Huesers, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane and its dedicated staff for their recent care and support for Diane.