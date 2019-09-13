MISSOULA — Diane Gay (Savage) Bonefeole was surrounded by her family and welcomed into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Diane entered this world a fighter, prematurely during the seventh month of pregnancy, on July 5, 1944, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, to Beryl and June Savage. Diane grew up in the town of Clinton, being the third generation graduating from Clinton Elementary School and continuing at Missoula County High School. At the age of 9, she made the best decision of her life by accepting Jesus as her Lord and Savior, with the help of Jean Clark and Hazel Simonton.
Diane met the love of her life, Larry Bonefeole with the help of Carole Kovacich, Larry’s sister, and married on Jan. 11, 1960, in Deer Lodge. Their beautiful life in Clinton began and a family legacy along with many cherished memories would be made. Her pride and joy were her family. Their first child, Sheryl was born in 1968, their son Todd in 1969, and daughter Valerie in 1971. She gave all of herself to loving, nurturing and giving from her nursing when sick, creating warmth in her kitchen to bargain buying to give the best gifts, she truly loved.
Diane’s commitment to God and others continued as a part of the essence of who she was. She loved her community, leading Bible studies, Sunday Schools, Clinton Bible Clubs, and enjoyed her TOPS family. Most of all, she loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and was fully committed to walking out her faith daily. Even down to the last days of her life, she strove to be there for her family and love them fully.
Our beloved wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and Gran-Gran will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Bonefeole; children, Sheryl (Chad) Harding, Todd (Brenda) Bonefeole, Valerie (Kevin) Overbeck; her 13 grandchildren, Daneryl (Ben) Curliss, Tiffany (Justin) Perkins, Alanna (Logan) Esch, Tiarrah (Seth) Vannier, Linea Bonefeole, Stephen (Jodie) Overbeck, Mark Harding, Levi, Danae, Megan, Brett, Mallory, and Isaiah Bonefeole; and her seven great-grandchildren, Kylie and Austin Curliss, Kenley and Kylie Thompson, Eden and Ezra Esch, and Sadie Overbeck, along with her many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Beryl and June Savage, and her brother Dan Savage.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, located at 2701 S. Russell, Missoula.