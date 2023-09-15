Diane Marie Lenington

MISSOULA - Diane passed peacefully at home on August 21 surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Sheridan, MT on December 18, 1948 the first child of Pearl Woods Edwards and Russell Edwards. She grew up in Twin Bridges, MT, graduating Twin Bridges High School in 1967 Valedictorian, National Honor Society, and Worthy Advisor in the Order of Rainbow Girls; receiving a scholarship to the University of Montana. She graduated UM with high honors, earning double bachelor's degrees in textiles and fabrics, and accounting.

On August 25, 1973 she married her sweetheart James Lenington in Twin Bridges and moved to Missoula. They would never leave Missoula, living there together happily for 50 years. The greatest joy of her life was raising her two sons. Dedicated to both Jesse and Jake, Diane pushed them to become honors students and excel in sports, Jesse in football, Jake in soccer.

During her career as a businessperson, she held many positions, most recently as operations director and board member at the District XI Human Resource Council in Missoula. Diane had numerous interests in life and loved gardening, sewing, golfing and camping. She was an avid Griz fan in addition to enjoying years of RVing and camping throughout Montana and the Pacific Northwest.

Survived by her husband James; sons Jesse of Missoula and Jake (Sheevaun) and granddaughters, Laleh and Leela of Portland, OR. Also her mother Pearl Edwards of Butte; brothers Clayton (Donna) Edwards of Dillon and Earl (Mary) Edwards of Clancy; sister Janet (Clint) Trask of Whitehall, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, great nephew and nieces, many cousins and two aunts.

There will be a private family burial at a later date and a gathering at her home 122 Takima Dr. in Missoula on September 29, 2023 at 1:00pm.