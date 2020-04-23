× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STEVENSVILLE — Diane Rosalie Stanich, 68, of Stevensville passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, at home due to complications associated with Parkinson’s Disease. She was born on Sept. 24, 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was the daughter of JD and Rosalie Griffiths. Diane’s family moved every three to five years because of JD’s profession, and she lived in many different places including: Woolton, England; Rantoul, Illinois; Longbeach, Mississippi; Jefferson City, Missouri; Sherwood, Arkansas; Great Falls; and Downey, California.

Diane went to high school in Great Falls, where she met her future husband (Chuck) and graduated from Charlie M Russell High School in 1969. After graduation, she moved to Downey, California and was employed by Ralph M Parson International Engineering firm. Chuck and Diane were married on Aug. 21, 1971 and moved back to Montana, where they raised their two daughters, Heather and Caitlin.

Diane worked for Boone Karlberg Law Firm for roughly 20 years. Diane was a member of the St. Mary’s Parish. Her pride and joy was centered around her family, and her eyes would light up when her granddaughter, Addisson, entered the room. Grams and Addisson made many fine messes in the kitchen cooking and baking.