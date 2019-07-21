MISSOULA — Diane Lyn Warren, 68, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly July 16, 2019, of an aneurysm. Born on June 28, 1951, in Newport, Washington, to Jack and Edith Keogh, Diane was the first of nine children. At a young age, Diane and her family moved to western Montana. Diane graduated from Sentinel High School, class of '69. First child and first grandchild, she served as an advocate for siblings and numerous cousins. Diane was such a staunch advocate for everyone. Diane was a warrior when it came time to stand for and with you. Friend or family, if Diane was in your corner, her support would carry you to great heights.
Diane's curiosity of the world outside Montana carried her to Colorado and Iowa. Autodidact that Diane was, she flourished while working at public libraries there.
Life in the Midwest lost its luster and she returned home where she met, fell in love with and married her life's partner Sam Warren. The 22 years were too few.
Diane was gifted with two children: Ami and Joe. All will love her forever.