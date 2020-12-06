MISSOULA - Dianne Fern Peacock went to join her husband, Skip in Heaven on Dec. 2, 2020. She passed away surrounded by her children at St. Patrick Hospital due to complications of Covid 19.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1942 in Havre to Ivan and Adele Buchanan. They later moved to Cut Bank where she grew up.
Dianne attended Great Falls Commercial College after high school where she went on to complete the Complete Business Course. She later went on to become the Executive Secretary to the Super Intendent of The Missoula County Public School Administration.
On March 2, 1962 she married Alvin (Skip) Peacock in California where they lived until they made the move to Missoula in 1965.
She loved her walk with Jesus at The Garden City Church. She would often serve lunch for underprivileged kids from the nearby high school.
Her faith in God showed throughout many things she did for others from making meals for those in need to being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She enjoyed so many things during her life. She loved time with her husband and children. She always planted beautiful flowers every spring that brightened everyone who came over. She especially enjoyed golfing with her husband and their friends. A favorite pass time also was playing cards with her girlfriends. Great memories were made with their friends from sharing family time together at the lake to tail gating at every Griz game. She was an avid reader and found a passion later in her life to create amazing quilts. They were so beautiful and always made with someone she loved in mind. She always surprised her grandkids by bringing something ”fun” from the dollar store. She made sure to never miss any of her children or grandchildren’s event. Everything from Choir to football, she was always there to cheer them on. She was always making her awesome soups and dinners and bring them to us so we young mothers did not always have to cook.
Her husband Skip and her parents Ivan and Adele Buchanan preceded Dianne in death.
Survivors include her brother Bryan Buchanan (Tony) of Missoula. Son Jeff Peacock (Jennifer) of Missoula. Daughter Wendy Reid (Brad) of Missoula. Four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Due to the Pandemic, the family will be holding a private service for both Skip and Dianne at a later time.
Donations may be made to Hospice and Missoula Covid 19.
