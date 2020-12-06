Dianne Fern Peacock

She enjoyed so many things during her life. She loved time with her husband and children. She always planted beautiful flowers every spring that brightened everyone who came over. She especially enjoyed golfing with her husband and their friends. A favorite pass time also was playing cards with her girlfriends. Great memories were made with their friends from sharing family time together at the lake to tail gating at every Griz game. She was an avid reader and found a passion later in her life to create amazing quilts. They were so beautiful and always made with someone she loved in mind. She always surprised her grandkids by bringing something ”fun” from the dollar store. She made sure to never miss any of her children or grandchildren’s event. Everything from Choir to football, she was always there to cheer them on. She was always making her awesome soups and dinners and bring them to us so we young mothers did not always have to cook.