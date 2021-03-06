Dianne Lynn Walker Hoff

Dianne Lynn Walker Hoff passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Dianne was born in Rolla, Missouri on October 14, 1958 to Nila and Willis Walker. The Walker family moved frequently during Dianne's childhood, as her father's job took them to various states, eventually settling permanently in Billings, Montana. At sixteen Dianne moved to Missoula, MT, where she attended the University of Montana.

During her time at the university, Dianne met Raymond Hoff when she challenged him one evening to a game of foosball. In 1979, Ray and Dianne married and began raising a family, welcoming their first son, John, in 1980. Their second son, Dominick, followed in 1983. In 1984 they moved from Missoula to Lolo, MT, which is when Dianne first discovered her love and talent for designing houses as she crafted the blueprints for the house they built in Lolo. Their daughter Emily was born that year, followed by daughter Leanna in 1990.