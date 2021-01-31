MISSOULA - Dianne Vandervoort, 80, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Village Senior Residence.

She was born February 23, 1940, in Wakefield, Nebraska, to James and Helen Alderman. She graduated from Emporia State Teachers College with a degree in teaching and went on to become an outstanding sixth-grade teacher in Kansas City and then later in Springfield, Missouri. After her teaching career was over, Dianne continued using her teaching skills as a leader in local Community Bible Studies for many years.

Dianne was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 57 years (Raymond Vandervoort), brother Jim (Kathy) Alderman, two daughters (Shannon Gigerich and Shelly Johnson), two sons-in-law (John Gigerich and Ken Johnson) and three grandchildren (Emily Gigerich, Ava Johnson, and Liam Johnson).

Dianne was adored by so many people it would not be possible to list them all. We will always love and remember her as someone that loved being a mom and caring for others. May she forever rest in peace.