Dick Koepplin
Dick Koepplin

Dick Koepplin

Dick Koepplin

Celebration of Life

Saturday, July 31, 2021, 1 p.m.

Seeley Lake Community Hall

3248 Highway 83

Seeley Lake, Montana

Dick Koepplin, father, brother and friend, was a true outdoorsman with many interests, and a Montana man through and through. Friends and family are invited to join in a celebration of his life. Let's don our favorite blue jeans and share happy memories and stories of Dick, who will be remembered always.

Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Support Community Missoula or Animeals.

