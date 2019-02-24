STEVENSVILLE — Dixie Reynolds Aldrich Danuser passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, after being surrounded by family, at the Living Centre in Stevensville.
Dixie was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Kootenai, Idaho, to Murry and Beth (Millar) Reynolds. The family moved to Camas Prairie where they remained until 1954, when they moved to Thompson Falls, where Dixie attended school and graduated in 1960. After graduation, Dixie married Ray Aldrich and in 1961 the couple welcomed daughter Heidi to the family, followed by son Jeffrey in 1966. In June 1979 the family moved, ending up in Troutdale, Oregon, where they resided until 1984 when they moved to Missoula. Ray and Dixie divorced in 1987. In 1992, Dixie married Gary J. Danuser of Lolo and the couple lived there until her admission to the Living Center in 2016.
Dixie enjoyed cooking, camping, playing cards and telling jokes. She loved country music, dancing, singing and playing the piano. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always greeting them with "Hi Babe."
Dixie is survived by her husband, Gary of Missoula, son Jeff of Thompson Falls, step-daughters Kimberly Lindquist of Corvallis and Julie Danuser of Lolo, brother, Kim (Sandy) Reynolds of Lolo, sister Jyl (Shan) Hill of Noxon and sister Patsi (Les) Hodges of Baja, Mexico. She also leaves behind grandchildren Holly (Jake) Little, Lindsey (CJ) Reichelt, Brandon Bierman, Corinne (Josh) Hunter, and Aron (Shanna) Aldrich and four great-grandchildren, Landen, Reed, Heidi and Talin.
Dixie was preceded in death by her daughter Heidi, parents Murry and Beth, and sister Betty June Green.
Dixies's humor, optimism and generosity touched the lives of many and her quick wit will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She always made our troubles feel small and there was nothing a hug from her couldn't fix. She was so loved and will be so missed.
A private memorial service will be held later in the year.