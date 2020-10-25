MISSOULA — Dixie Smith Brooks, 81, of Missoula passed away on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born Nov. 28, 1939 in Nashua, to Ray and Alice Smith.

In 1957, she married the love of her life, Dennis Brooks. Together, they had four children, Dana Lee, Mike, Tawnee, and Renita.

For 37 years, Dixie worked at Hawthorne in Helena. She loved the students and staff there, as they did her. There is a bench dedicated to her in her honor.

You could always see Dixie in the stands watching her kids and grandkids in all of their sporting events.

She was an avid Mickey Mouse collector, she enjoyed walks and especially shopping (just ask Dad).

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by both parents, brother Arden, son Dana Lee and Grandson Daniel C. Hartman.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Dennis, Son Mike (Lonni) Helena, Tawnee (Jeff Hibbert) Missoula, Renita (Al Hartman) Arizona, sister-in-law Barbara Smith, grandchildren Niki, Derek, Amy, Anna, Kari and several great grandkids.