ST. IGNATIUS — Dolores Coffman, born Nov. 16, 1936 in New Westminster, British Columbia, passed away in the early morning hours on Aug. 2, 2019.
Dolores grew up in Queensborough British Columbia. Raised Catholic she attended Catholic School through to her 10th grade and finished her last two grades in the public school system.
Dolores met and married the love of her life Bill Coffman in 1955 making their home in Rainier, Oregon, where they raised Debbie, Don, Renee and Michelle. She moved to Montana in 1977 where they owned and operated the Post Creek Store for 17 years.
Preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents Donald Manning, Virginia and Remi Poirier. She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, several cousins and numerous family friends. Services will be held at Fosters Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2019 with a luncheon following at the St. Ignatius Senior Center.