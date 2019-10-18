BRADENTON, Florida — Dee was born to Robert and Loleta Singleton in Hot Springs in May of 1954. She spent her childhood years making small-town “trouble” and helping her parents run a diner in Hot Springs. She graduated high school there in 1972. She married, had children, divorced, worked, and made many lifelong friends before starting a long and lasting new chapter of life with her beloved husband, Geoffrey. She moved with her two sons to Missoula and combined her family with Geoffrey’s four daughters. Together, they raised six children. She worked with her husband to build Fidelity Management Services into the successful business it is today. After retiring, Geoffrey and Dee moved to Sarasota, Florida, where they and their two dogs vigorously enjoyed life and each other’s company.
Dee was loved and respected by many. She was kind, thoughtful, gentle, and generous. Her engaged listening, sweet laugh, and genuine concern touched many hearts throughout her life. Dee gave Geoffrey 32 wonderful years.
She is survived by her husband Geoffrey and her children: Adam, Beau, Danica, Elizabeth and Aliyah; her grandchildren: Kira, Marley, Kale, Aspen, Taelor, Braydon, Jaxon, Tyler, Camden and Caleb; and her great-granddaughter Kali. Rebecca, her daughter, preceded her in death.
Dee loved the Grizzlies, corgis, road trips with Sandy and Dean, margaritas with sunsets, and a board game with family and friends. Dee will be sorely missed and never forgotten. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please feel free to make a donation in her name to your local animal shelter or to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center (https://secure.supportuw.org/give/?custom=med04&group=carbone).