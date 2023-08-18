Dolores (Dee Dee) Rose Leone, 89, of Missoula, passed away peacefully at Footsteps Memory Care on Friday, August 11, 2023. She was born on February 8, 1934, in Adin, CA to John and Rose Bartle and was raised in Fall River Mills, CA. Dee Dee moved to San Jose, CA after her college graduation where she worked in real estate. On April 9, 1960, she married Angelo Leone and they moved to Fall River Mills, CA, where she worked at Fall River Elementary, starting out as the librarian and then worked as the school secretary until her retirement. In 1993, they moved to Alberton, MT to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Dee Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo, and her parents. She is survived by daughter, Sabrina White (Terry), son, John Leone, grandchildren, Leone White, and Kyle White. A big thank you to the caregivers and staff at Footsteps Memory care for taking such good care of mom for the past 18 months. Per Dee Dee's request no services will be held.