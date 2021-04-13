Dolores (Dolly) Evelyn Aldrich Hill Burrese

Dolores (Dolly) Evelyn Aldrich Hill Burrese was born April 14, 1933 at the Aldrich ranch on Cherry Creek, just outside of Thompson Falls, the first of four children born to Ray and Evelyn Garrison Aldrich. She died April 9, 2021 at the age of 87.

Dolly graduated from Thompson Falls High School in May 1950. In June 1953 she enlisted in the U.S. Navy, from which she was honorably discharged in May 1955. While stationed at NAS Whiting Field, Milton, Florida, she met Paul Hill, a sailor from Utah, and they were married in Lucedale, Mississippi, in January of 1955. From this union two daughters were born: Diane Karen and Ramona Gail. Though Dolly and Paul divorced, they remained friends until his death in 2006.

November 1, 1984, she married Robert Burrese. Dolly is survived by daughters Diane (Jerry) Larango and Mona (Tim) Cox; Bob's children Alain (Yi-saeng) Burrese, Karla (Paul) Thoegersen and Robert (Renee) LaRocque; grandchildren April (Eric) Black, Kyle Thoegersen, Kurtis Thoegersen, Kristina Thoegersen, Cosette Burrese, BreAnne LaRocque, Clay LaRocque and Adam Davis; great-grandchildren Wyatt Black, Noah Black and Carson Norvell; siblings Carol Baylor, Ray (Marsha) Aldrich, Francie Aldrich and Jackie (Chuck) Brill; many cousins, nieces, nephews and Burrese in-laws, and dear friends Melvin Patterson and Amy Nelloms. She was preceded in death by husband Bob in 2017, her parents, grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles and two nieces.