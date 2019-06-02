MISSOULA — Dolores E. Herron, 89, passed away on May 30, 2019, at Community Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Missoula Corps, 355 S. Russell St., Missoula, Montana 59801. To leave condolences for the family or read an obituary please visit gardencityfh.com.
