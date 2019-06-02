MISSOULA — On Friday, May 10, 2019, Dolores E. Touse Beierle, age 84, joined her husband, Albert; mother Elsie and father John in heaven.
Dolores grew up on Sweeney Creek, Florence, Montana. She graduated Florence-Carlton High School in 1953. Dolores and Albert Beierle were married on Sept. 14, 1956. Two daughters were born to that union, Cindy (Clyde) Howard and Laurie (Dave) Halcomb.
Dolores is survived by her daughters; grandchildren (Candice, Tiffany, Chrystal and John); 11 great-grandchildren; brother Robert (Nita) Touse; nephew Rob Touse; niece Debbie Harper.
A private family interment of her ashes was held at the Carlton Cemetery on May 26. She rests in peace.