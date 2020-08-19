Dolores Marie Palmieri

Dolores was born to Gerald and Evelyn Nelson on Dec. 29, 1957, in Missoula, where she graduated from Loyola Sacred Heart and later received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Montana. She taught kindergarten in both Dixon and in Hamilton where she would later meet her husband of 35 years, Steven Palmieri. After leaving Montana and having the opportunity to live several years in each of the states of Georgia, Iowa, Wyoming, and Nebraska, Dolores and her now family of three children returned to Montana in 2001 where they would live in Polson until 2017. During this time, Dolores continued to pursue her interests in Middle Eastern dance as well as substitute teaching for the special needs department of the Polson school system. Forming her own dance troupe while in Polson also became a reality, and she named her group Ladies of the Lake. In a separate pursuit to help others she met, Dolores attained the status of Reiki Master Healer and Practitioner.