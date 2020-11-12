Dolores Neaves Hurtt

In 1996, Dolores and Dave designed and built a facility known as, The Dollhouse, on the ranch property, anticipating she would inherit her mother’s doll business in Hamilton, known as, Theresa’s Dolls and Gifts. They added a museum to the Dollhouse in 2003, all as a testimony to how well they worked together as a loving team. This was a magical place for so many memories to share. Dolores’s work as a seamstress was beautiful. She hand made four wedding dresses and later excelled in dressing dolls with wedding dresses to match the bride. Her homemade gifts, poems and God given gifts will be treasured forever.

We reflect on Mom’s gift of life. She was cherished by everyone who knew her. Despite her many health issues she taught us faith, strength, courage and a positive attitude even when it hurt to smile. Her presence was a safe haven for all and her hugs would melt your heart. God picked a very special Angel and we know she will be watching over us until we are together again. We love you, Mom!