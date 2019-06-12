MISSOULA — Dominick D’Avico, 92, passed away at his home on June 8. Dominick served in the United States Army during World War II. He is survived by his son Robert (Ella), daughter Michele and two brothers; Samuel and Thomas. Services will be held at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, June 17 at 2 p.m. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.
