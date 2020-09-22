Don Edward Turner

Don earned both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. Upon graduation, he joined the Air Force, became a navigator and flew in the F-101 Voodoo. In 1963, while flying low over rural California, the plane began to pitch up. The pilot tried to save the plane and chose not to eject. Don made the difficult choice of ejecting over low terrain. The parachute barely had time to open, and Don swung into the ground like a pendulum, breaking his arm in several places. He was invited to write an article for the Air Force publication because of his quick thinking and decisiveness.