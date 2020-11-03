Don Eugene Potter

KALISPELL — Don was born in Artesia, New Mexico, and lived in Colorado and eastern Montana before his family settled in western Montana. As a teenager Don became an active member of the Alberton community where he played football and played sousaphone in band. He also became an avid outdoorsman and traversed every trail he could find in Mineral County. In college he pledged with Theta Chi and eventually became the chapter’s president. He met the love of his life in college and they married soon after and had three children. Don developed a love for life-long learning and was a prolific reader, amassing thousands of books over the decades and always amusing himself with research projects. Don was a skilled mill worker and proudly served his fellow union members as shop steward for several years. Don taught his children life skills, critical thinking and the importance of overcoming obstacles and set the example by being a man of his word. Don was a helper, always lending a hand when he could. Don had a way with animals and earned the love and loyalty of many throughout his life. Don encountered several challenges over the years but never backed down and never gave up. He recovered from a brain hemorrhage in 1981 and relearned to walk after a disabling spinal injury in 2000. His final challenge was with coronavirus. Despite valiant efforts by doctors and nurses and his own fighting spirit, Don was unable to overcome the virus and passed away on Oct. 24, 2020.