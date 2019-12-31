HAMILTON — Don Perry Scott, affectionately known as “Scotty,” passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Valley View Estates. Services for Scotty will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Hamilton. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Stevensville.
Scotty was born at home on the Royal Ranch in Schley, Texas, on Sept. 1, 1941. The family moved to Waco, Texas, a short time later where Scotty would grow up and attend school. He graduated from Waco High School in 1959 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force shortly thereafter. He was stationed in Germany the next four years. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the service, he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he met the love of his life, Otilia Gail Gandara. Gail and Scotty were married on Oct. 30, 1970, and were together until Gail’s passing on July 26, 2019.
During his working career, Scotty was employed as a computer system analyst for Ratheron Corp. Scotty retired in 1996 due to health issues. Gail would retire a few years later after. After retirement, the couple would split their time between homes in Montana and Texas.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Scotty’s caregivers during these past few years, the staff at Valley View Nursing Home, Home Health Aide, Eric Burnet and special friends, Ken and Carroll Kellett.
Scotty was preceded in death by his wife Gail; father and mother, Adrian and Allie Scott; brother Jamie Scott; father-in-law James Gandara Sr. and sister-in law Gloria Gandara. He is survived by mother-in-law Donna Gandara; sister-in law Delores Gandara; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Virginia and Mike Baldwin; brother-in-law James Gandara Jr. and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosie and Dale Janes.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.