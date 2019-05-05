STEVENSVILLE — Don R. "Curley" Wark, Jr., 68, of Stevensville, passed away on April 29, 2019, at his home in the Bitterroot Valley. He was born in Lewistown on September 10, 1950, to Don and Edith Wark.
Don grew up on his family's ranch south of Stevensville near Victor and attended school in Stevensville, graduating from high school in the year 1968. Don was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 where upon completing his training he was stationed in Germany as a radio communications expert. It was there at a remote station he developed a knack for consuming warm malt beverages with the nearest neighboring comrads. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned home, where later on the same year he married his wife of 22 years Jalaine Gibbs. To this union his daughter Lacie was born. Don was employed at the John Deere dealership in Missoula from 1974 until his retirement.
Don truly loved Montana, the outdoors and those fortunate enough to be his friend. He enjoyed the hunt, fishing and slaying any weed that dared enter his manicured lawn or gardens! He fondly reminisced and enjoyed telling stories of his middle-aged adventures along the Amazon River and of Peru.
Perhaps Don's greatest joy came more recently being "BoBo" to his grandson Isaac born in 2011. Isaac magnified Don's caring and giving nature, as many others have found through his quiet generosity and willingness to help anyone. Don delighted in the quick witted and shared his ability for the same, he was also a fan of a good, honest phrase, "God is Great, Beer is Good and People are Crazy" or "I'm in pretty good shape for the shape I'm in."
To Don we say, "Moss doesn't grow on a rolling stone" and he surely didn't give it much of an opportunity to grow on him! If he felt there was any chance of it he'd pop the tops off the ‘01 Vette and take "a ride around the block."
Don is survived by his mother, Edith Wark, of Stevensville; brother, James Wark, of Boise, Idaho, and sister, Lori Park; his daughter, Lacie (Wark) and Kevin Anderson and grandson Isaac Anderson of Florence.
A service to honor Don's life will be held at Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. The family is planning a celebration honoring Don's wishes for later this month at his estate, encouraging all to attend. Please reach out to Lacie or Kevin for details.
Lacie — Laciewark@gmail.com; Kevin — rootwrangler@hotmail.com. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneral.com.