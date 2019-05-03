STEVENSVILLE — Don R. Wark, Jr., 68, passed away on Monday, April 29 at his home in Stevensville. A celebration of Don's life will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 1 p.m. at the Whitesitt Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow.
